Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 4.24%.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $9.11 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TACO. Wedbush upped their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

