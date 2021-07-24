Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $35.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

