Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

DWVYF stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.