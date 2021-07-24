Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $154.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.89. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

