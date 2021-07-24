Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Hold

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.
Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
