Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) to Hold

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

