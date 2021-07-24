Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to “Hold”

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €64.00 ($75.29).
KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
