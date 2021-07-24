Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to “Hold”

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €64.00 ($75.29).

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.49.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

