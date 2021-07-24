Devro (LON:DVO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.85). Devro shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 171,740 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Devro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £361.44 million and a PE ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.85.

In related news, insider Malcolm Swift purchased 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

