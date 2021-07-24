Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 606,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,759,786 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 332,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,537,279. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $37.51 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

