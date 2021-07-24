DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $90.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE DKS traded up $3.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $104.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 23.69%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,292,403.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.