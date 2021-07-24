Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $28,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CPE opened at $40.24 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

