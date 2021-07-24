Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $29.78 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,738,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $909.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

