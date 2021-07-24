Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 681,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $30,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,091,000 after purchasing an additional 42,289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 593.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,203,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.14.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

