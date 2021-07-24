Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,361 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.15% of IDT worth $30,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IDT by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDT alerts:

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

IDT opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.