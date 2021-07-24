Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Precision Group worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $479.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.42. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. Analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

