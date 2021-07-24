Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $78.24 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

