Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Purchased by 6elm Capital LP

6elm Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 4.4% of 6elm Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 6elm Capital LP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.47. 3,030,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,998,218. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.