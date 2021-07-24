DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 118,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $41.84 on Friday. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $782.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. DMC Global’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

