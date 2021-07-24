Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given a $70.00 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a $70.00 target price on Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.59. Docebo has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. Analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCBO. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,795,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,453,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

