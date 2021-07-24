Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) PT Raised to $83.00 at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.