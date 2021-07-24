Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $564.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $432.00 to $564.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $488.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $456.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

