Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $505.56 and last traded at $501.72, with a volume of 9185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $470.37.

The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.00.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.07. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

