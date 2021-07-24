Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

DFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE DFIN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,330. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.77 and a beta of 2.15.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

