Dorman Products (DORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $104.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $113.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

