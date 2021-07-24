dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) PT Raised to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday.

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 250 ($3.27) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.13. The company has a market capitalization of £745.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44. dotdigital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

