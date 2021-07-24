Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up to $55.69

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $57.91. Doximity shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 5,259 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

