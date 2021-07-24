Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.22.

Several research firms recently commented on DCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 659,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,533. Duck Creek Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of -172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.99.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $87,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $1,140,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,240 shares of company stock worth $6,760,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

