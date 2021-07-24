Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

