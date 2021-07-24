Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a market cap of $627.13 million, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

