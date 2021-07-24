Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622,314 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 194,549 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 18,120 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.