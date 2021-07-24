Earnest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,242 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $77,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after acquiring an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 6.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $92.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 448,942 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $36,382,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,763,787 shares of company stock worth $549,198,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.