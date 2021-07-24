Earnest Partners LLC Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,718 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $60,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 151,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.90 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,707,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.