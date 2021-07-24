Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 601,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,501 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Avnet worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In other news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

