Earnest Partners LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Keysight Technologies worth $51,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,563,000 after purchasing an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after purchasing an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.