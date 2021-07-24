easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 930

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

