easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 930

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 953.69 ($12.46).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 813.80 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,908.56. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

