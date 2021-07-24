Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.47% of Woodward worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Woodward by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Woodward by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,983. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

