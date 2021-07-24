Eaton Vance Management Buys 94,587 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 886,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $47,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in CDK Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 17.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

