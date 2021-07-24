Eaton Vance Management Has $39.04 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 311,920 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $39,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,515,000 after buying an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after buying an additional 210,672 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

ALSN opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

