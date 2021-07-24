Eaton Vance Management Has $45 Million Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.03% of Selective Insurance Group worth $45,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.94 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

