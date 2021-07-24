Eaton Vance Management Sells 11,077 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $41,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $493,517,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

