Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,196 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,768,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $44,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

