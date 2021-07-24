Eaton Vance Management Sells 44,578 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 44,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.91% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $50,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 42,876 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $74.30 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($1.63). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.