eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.81

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.81 and last traded at $71.69, with a volume of 135383 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 222.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

