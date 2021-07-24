Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.40. 2,527,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $109.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

