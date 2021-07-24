Einsteinium Price Hits $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $45,608.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00367549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000564 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,864,994 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.