Elaine D. Marion Sells 1,799 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,231,000 after purchasing an additional 90,567 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,970 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

