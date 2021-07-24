Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Pareto Securities currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.
Electrolux stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Electrolux has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $30.16.
Electrolux Company Profile
