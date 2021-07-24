Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevation Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

