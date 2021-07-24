Elrond Price Tops $83.32 on Major Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $61.77 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $83.32 or 0.00244339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00032984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,125,382 coins and its circulating supply is 19,182,957 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

