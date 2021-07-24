Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

ERF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,306. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

