Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

EPD opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

